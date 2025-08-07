1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 878 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 36,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IWF stock opened at $442.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.81 and a 200 day moving average of $395.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.