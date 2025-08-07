Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

