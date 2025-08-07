McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of MCD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.99. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $265.33 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

