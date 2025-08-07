Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

