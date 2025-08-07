iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,334,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.21 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

