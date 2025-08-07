Elgethun Capital Management Sells 85 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.9%

Danaher stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.