Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

