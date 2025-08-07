Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

