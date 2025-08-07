Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,334,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,800 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.21 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

