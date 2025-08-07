The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 376,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $64,198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,120 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $189.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

