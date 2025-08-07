Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in NIKE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.