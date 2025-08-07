Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Comcast worth $1,240,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after buying an additional 4,819,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

