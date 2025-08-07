Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 150,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,355,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $185,411,484. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.64 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,088.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

