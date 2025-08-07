ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $374.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

