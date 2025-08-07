QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of QUALCOMM worth $1,031,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.