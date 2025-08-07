Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,861,000 after buying an additional 187,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,532,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,553,000 after buying an additional 344,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,785,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,167,000 after buying an additional 1,091,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.49, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

