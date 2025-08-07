Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VUG stock opened at $455.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

