Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,989,000 after buying an additional 208,991 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,307,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,795,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.