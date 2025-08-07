Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

