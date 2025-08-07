Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.69 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.64.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

