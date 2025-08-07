VeraBank N.A. Sells 28 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

