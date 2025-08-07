North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $10,052,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

