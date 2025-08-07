Deutsche Bank AG Sells 973,879 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 973,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $817,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $720.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.