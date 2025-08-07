Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

