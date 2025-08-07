Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

