Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,218 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,175,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,434,000 after buying an additional 2,221,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $264.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.