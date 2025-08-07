Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.