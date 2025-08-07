Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $512.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

