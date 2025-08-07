CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,023,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,849,000 after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in CSX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in CSX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.