AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.8095.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Trading Halts Explained
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.