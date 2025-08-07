AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.8095.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,154,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

