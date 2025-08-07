Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day moving average is $268.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

