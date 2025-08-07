Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

