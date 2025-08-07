Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.