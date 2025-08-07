iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 418.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $981,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $89.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

