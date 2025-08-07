Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $240.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.