Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $160,747,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,478,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

