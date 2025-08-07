Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $117,864,000 after buying an additional 242,544 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 875,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.