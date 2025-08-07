Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 4,871 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3%

QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

