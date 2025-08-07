Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

