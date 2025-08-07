Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.