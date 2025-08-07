AXS Investments LLC Buys 291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $454.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

