Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $358.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

