Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1%

CMCSA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

