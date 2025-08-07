The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,120 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $584,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $189.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

