VeraBank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $635.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.76. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

