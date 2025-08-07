Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,198 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after purchasing an additional 519,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

