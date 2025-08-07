Intrust Bank NA Purchases 145 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of AMD opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.