Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $670.41 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pfizer worth $670,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,417 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

