Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of Ford Motor worth $1,404,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6%

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

