Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $746.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

